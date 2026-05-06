Sports News | I Feel RCB Can Defend Their IPL Title: Suresh Raina

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to defend their Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2026, praising the way the Bengaluru-based franchise has played so far in the tournament.

RCB, who won their maiden IPL title in 2025, have played excellent cricket in the 2026 season so far. They are currently positioned second on the IPL 2026 points table with six wins in nine matches.

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Speaking on JioHotstar, Suresh Raina said that he believes the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have the strongest chance to defend their IPL title, praising their balanced team effort, clear roles in the batting lineup and strong captaincy from Rajat Patidar.

"I feel RCB can defend their title. The way they are playing, and how their bowling unit is operating, with captain Rajat Patidar leading from the front, has been impressive. It is not just about scoring big 240-250 totals; everyone in the batting unit understands their roles," he said.

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Raina said that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) also have a good chance of winning the ongoing IPL edition. He noted that they are playing an exciting brand of cricket with young talent like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag, and contributions from Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi.

RR are placed fourth on the IPL 2026 points table with six wins in 10 matches.

"After them, I feel Rajasthan Royals are doing a few things right, 18 years after their first title. You start with their fearless opener, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jofra Archer with the new ball, Ravi Bishnoi in the middle, and Riyan Parag leading the side. It is a young team, but they are playing a very watchable brand of cricket," said Raina.

Raina also acknowledged the Gujarat Titans, who are fifth on the IPL 2026 points table with six wins in 10 matches, as strong contenders, highlighting the good form of spinner Rashid Khan in the recent games and good batting from captain Shubman Gill, but still tipped RCB as favourites overall.

"Then there are also the Gujarat Titans, who are peaking at the right time. Rashid Khan has had a couple of good games, and Shubman Gill is playing with a higher strike rate. But I feel RCB has the biggest chance," Raina said. (ANI)

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