Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

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The tactical evolution of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues to center on the effective use of the Impact Player rule. As Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a crucial mid-week fixture, both team managements have named a diverse set of substitutes designed to address various match scenarios at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

With the tournament entering its business end, these selections reflect a need for both bowling reinforcements and middle-order stability. The ability to swap players based on the unfolding match situation remains a key advantage for captains Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer.

Punjab Kings Impact Substitutes

Punjab Kings have opted for a balanced list of substitutes that includes local batting talent and international bowling experience. The nominations suggest a readiness to either bolster a chase or tighten their bowling in the latter stages of the second innings.

The following players have been named as substitutes for Punjab Kings:

Priyansh Arya

Harpreet Brar

Xavier Bartlett

Vishnu Vinod

Musheer Khan

The inclusion of Harpreet Brar and Xavier Bartlett provides the Kings with versatile bowling options. Brar offers economical spin if the surface assists slow bowlers, while Bartlett provides a seam-bowling alternative. On the batting front, Priyansh Arya and Vishnu Vinod are capable of providing late-innings acceleration if required. SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Substitutes

Sunrisers Hyderabad have listed a set of substitutes that leans heavily toward local domestic talent and experienced international all-round options. Their selections provide flexibility for a side that has frequently utilized the rule to manage their bowling workloads.

The following players have been named as substitutes for Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Aniket Verma

Praful Hinge

Liam Livingstone

Harsh Dubey

Harshal Patel

The standout name among the SRH substitutes is Liam Livingstone, whose explosive batting and dual-spin capabilities make him a high-impact candidate if the top order falters. Additionally, Harshal Patel offers significant experience in death-over situations, while Harsh Dubey remains a reliable spin-bowling option for the middle overs.

Tactical Considerations for Match 49

The decision of when to introduce an Impact Player often depends on the toss and the subsequent innings progression. In Hyderabad, where scores have traditionally been high throughout the 2026 season, the team batting second often holds a slight advantage, allowing them to wait and see exactly what is required, whether it be an extra specialist batter for a steep chase or a defensive bowler to protect a lead.

Both teams are currently fighting for a solidified position in the top four. Punjab Kings currently lead the points table with 13 points, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are in third place with 12 points. Given the high stakes, the management of these five substitutes could be the difference between securing two points or losing momentum in the playoff race.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).