No Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians Travel to Raipur for RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya reportedly missed the team’s flight to Raipur following back spasms, raising doubts over his availability for the must-win fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur.
Questions over the availability of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya have intensified after the all-rounder was reportedly absent from the squad’s travel to Raipur on Wednesday. The five-time champions are scheduled to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, 10 May, in a fixture that remains crucial for their diminishing playoff hopes. IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: Dates, Venues and Final Details Confirmed.
Pandya was not seen with the Mumbai Indians contingent as they assembled at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for their departure. The captain’s absence from the travelling group follows his omission from the team’s previous outing against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium.
Hardik Pandya Injury Concerns and Official Statements
The franchise initially attributed Pandya’s absence during the LSG match to him being "unwell". An official statement later clarified that the skipper was suffering from back spasms. While such injuries are often managed on a short-term basis, his failure to join the initial squad travel has increased speculation regarding the severity of the issue.
Teammate Ryan Rickelton admitted following the Lucknow match that the players were only briefed on the captain’s condition shortly before play began. Rickelton noted that the dressing room was largely unaware of the extent of the spasms or a definitive timeline for Pandya's return. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.
MI's Playoff Ambitions at Stake
The timing of this fitness concern is particularly difficult for Mumbai Indians, who currently sit ninth in the IPL 2026 points table. With only three wins from ten matches, the team must win all four of their remaining league games to reach 14 points and maintain a theoretical chance of qualification.
Suryakumar Yadav, who led the side to a six-wicket victory against Lucknow in Pandya’s absence, is expected to continue as stand-in captain if the all-rounder remains unavailable for the Raipur leg. The victory over LSG featured a return to form for Rohit Sharma, who struck 84 off 44 balls to help chase down a target of 229.
Captaincy and Performance Scrutiny
Hardik Pandya’s leadership and personal form have been under significant pressure throughout the 2026 campaign. In the eight matches he has played this season, he has recorded 146 runs at a strike rate of 136.45 and has taken four wickets.
Reports from outlets such as Cricbuzz suggest that there is currently no immediate indication of whether the captain will join the squad in Raipur at a later date. Should he miss the RCB fixture, Mumbai will be forced to rely on their alternative leadership structure during one of the most high-pressure weeks of their season.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).