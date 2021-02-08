Dubai [UAE], February 8 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced BYJU'S, India's largest EdTech company as their global partner from 2021 to 2023.

The three-year agreement will see BYJU'S partner all ICC events over the period, including the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India, and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. As a global partner, BYJU'S will have extensive in-venue, broadcast, and digital rights across all ICC events.

In addition to the integrated brand presence at some of the world's biggest sporting events, BYJU'S will work closely with the ICC to deepen engagement with fans through the creation of innovative campaigns. In August 2019, the company became the official jersey partner of the Indian cricket team.

Manu Sawhney Chief Executive, ICC said: "We are excited to have BYJU'S on board as one of our global partners and look forward to having a great inning together. Cricket is a sport where resilience, perseverance, and conviction are crucial qualities and the partnership with BYJU'S will allow that to be fostered by a wider audience both young and old."

"BYJU'S has been an ardent supporter of cricket in India and we are glad to be partnering with a strong, young, and dynamic Indian brand that has been inspiring millions of students to dream big. We look forward to the successful convergence of education and sports and hope to reach the hearts and minds of millions of young cricketing enthusiasts through this partnership," he added.

Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO of, BYJU'S said: "We are excited to partner with ICC in championing world cricket. Sports is a big part of life for most Indians and cricket, in particular, holds a very special place in our hearts. It is a matter of pride for us as an Indian company to represent our nation on a global platform like this. Just as cricket inspires billions across the world, we too as a learning company hopes to inspire the love of learning in every child's life." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)