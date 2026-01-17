Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board and ICC held a meeting on Saturday over BCB's demand for a shift in venue of the team's 2026 T20 World Cup matches to venues outside India, with the two parties "agreeing to continue engaging in constructive dialogue on the matter".

The T20 World Cup will begin on February 7 and the matches will be played in India and Sri Lanka.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today held a meeting with representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss matters relating to Bangladesh's participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, and a point discussed was about the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group.

"During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government's views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders," a BCB press release said.

It said the discussions were conducted in "a constructive, cordial and professional manner, with all parties engaging openly on the relevant issues".

"Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed," the release said.

The ICC delegation was represented by Gaurav Saxena, General Manager, Events and Corporate Communications, and Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager, Integrity Unit.

Gaurav Saxena was unable to attend the meeting in person as his visa was received later than anticipated and therefore joined the discussions virtually. Andrew Ephgrave attended the meeting in person, the release said.

From the BCB's side, President Md Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee Nazmul Abedeen and Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

"The BCB and the ICC have agreed to continue engaging in constructive dialogue on this matter," the release said.

There has been some strain in ties between India and Bangladesh over incidents of violence against minorities in the country. Bangladesh Cricket Board had earlier urged International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate its matches outside India, keeping "safety, security concerns" of players in mind.

This request came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pacer Mustafizur from their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 squad. The move came amid concerns in India about reports of continuing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

ICC sources had said on Monday that independent risk assessments, carried out by internationally recognised security experts, do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled T20 World Cup matches in India, noting that the overall security risk for the tournament in India has been assessed as low to moderate, which is consistent with the profile of many major global sporting events.

The sources said the independent risk assessments did not identify any specific or direct threat to the Bangladesh team, its officials, or the match venues in India.

They said based on the professional advice received, the risk associated with Bangladesh's scheduled fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai is assessed as low to moderate, with no indication of risks that cannot be effectively managed through established security planning and mitigation measures.

The sources said that ICC is aware of public comments made in recent days concerning the participation of Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, including selective references to the ICC's security risk assessment. (ANI)

