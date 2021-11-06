Dubai [UAE], November 6 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday congratulated former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo for an impressive career that saw him stand out across formats and taste great success in ICC tournaments over the years.

The 38-year-old all-rounder announced his international retirement after the team's last Super 12 fixture against Australia in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Bravo played in two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, three ICC Champions Trophy tournaments and seven ICC Men's T20 World Cups. He was part of the sides that won the Champions Trophy in 2004 and the T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.

ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice in a statement said: "Dwayne has been an outstanding cricketer of his generation, who has been popular with fans the world over. He was successful in all formats and is part of an elite club of two-time World champions."

"His versatility and the experience of playing the world over have helped him gain an immense understanding of the game and I hope he will be able to find ways to stay involved in cricket. On behalf of the ICC, I wish him all the best for the future," he added.

Bravo finishes with 2,200 runs and 86 wickets in 40 Test matches, 2,968 runs and 199 wickets in ODIs, and tallies 1,245 runs and 78 wickets in T20Is going into his final match. (ANI)

