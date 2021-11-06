In the 40th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Afghanistan will face mighty New Zealand in a do-or-die match. The contest will be quite interesting as Both teams will be playing to secure their spot for the semi-final. The game between New Zealand and Afghanistan will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 7 at 3:30 pm IST and 2:00 PM by local time. The New Zealand team looks confident standing at 2nd spot in Group 2 ranking, as they have won last 3 games against India, Namibia, and Scotland in Group 12 only having lost to Pakistan in their first match. Afghanistan however needs to win the game against New Zealand with a huge margin to keep themselves in the run as India is playing their next against Namibia. This faceoff will be doubly entertaining as New Zealand and Afghanistan have never played against each other in this fixture. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

In this article, we shall be talking about the Dream11 team which comprises wicketkeepers, batsmen, bowlers, and all-rounders. This will help you draft your Dream 11. Talking about New Zealand, The Black Caps have shown Immense dedication and skills in the tournament. NZ lost their first match against Pakistan. Since then they revived themselves with three mesmerizing wins against India, Scotland, and Namibia. On the other hand, Afghanistan has played 4 matches out of which they won 2 against Scotland and Namibia and lost to Pakistan and India. With 4 points in their hand, they stand at number 4 on the Group 12 ranking.

NZ vs AFG Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Devon Conway (New Zealand) or Mohammad Shahzad( Afghanistan), can be named as wicket-keeper in your Dream 11 NZ vs AFG fantasy team.

NZ vs AFG Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batmen - Martin Guptill (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), and Hazratullah Zazai( AFG), can be picked as your Dream 11 fantasy team's batsmen.

NZ vs AFG Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders - Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), and Gulbadin Naib (AFG).

NZ vs AFG Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers - Trent Boult(NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), and Rashid-Khan (AFG) can be your bowling pick for your fantasy team.

NZ vs AFG Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 team Prediction: Mohammad Shahzad(AFG), Martin Guptill(NZ) as Captain (C), Kane Williamson (NZ), Najibullah Zadran(AFG), Glenn Phillips(NZ), Mohammad Nabi (AFG) (vc), Mitchell Santner(NZ), Hamid Hassan(AFG), Trent Boult(NZ), Ish Sodhi(NZ), Rashid Khan(AFG).

