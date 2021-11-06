Barcelona have made a poor start to the 2021/22 season which has already led to the departure of manager Ronald Koeman and left the Catalonians struggling in the La Liga title race. They next face Celta Vigo away looking to end a three-game winless streak. Club legend Xavi was announced as the new manager of Barcelona which effectively means interim manager Sergi Barjuan's assignment will get over with this game. Opponent Celta Vigo is struggling at 16th in the points table with just one win in five games. They need a string of good results to avoid being caught up in the relegation battle. Celta Vigo versus Barcelona will be stream on Voot app from 8:45 PM IST. Spartak Moscow Hilariously Trolls FC Barcelona Over Social Media Outage.

Brais Mendez is suspended for the tie against Barcelona while Santi Mina is part of the matchday squad despite picking up a knock. Jeison Murillo and Nestor Araujo have their task cut out at the heart of the Celta Vigo defence as they look to keep the Barcelona attackers at bay. Denis Suarez will occupy the right-wing where he will have Iago Aspas up ahead of him. Mina is the leading goal scorer for the hosts and he will look to get on the scoresheet.

Ousmane Dembele's terrible injury record continues as he is out with a hamstring injury. He joins Sergio Aguero, Pedri, Gerard Pique, Neto, Martin Brathwaite, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Dest on the sidelines. Ansu Fati will lead the attack for the visitors with Memphis Depay moving to the wings. Sergio Busquets, Nico and Frenkie de Jong make up the midfield trio for Barcelona and a lot will ride on them if the club is to get all three points here. Celta Vigo will struggle to match the technical acumen of this Barcelona team with the visitors claiming a routine win here.

When is Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on November 6, 2021 (Saturday) at the Estadio de Balaídos. The match has a scheduled time of 08:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, clash.

