ICC has released the 'Will to Win' film campaign ahead of Women's CWC 2025. (Photo: @ICC X)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): With the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 fast approaching, the ICC has unveiled the flagship 'Will to Win' campaign film.

The release of 'Will To Win', which depicts the core concept of determination and perseverance leading to glory, comes as the general window for ticket opened on Tuesday at Tickets.cricketworldcup.com, as per ICC.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of Inter Miami Superstar Featuring in Starting XI.

The 'Will To Win' campaign brings into the spotlight stars from across each participant at the Cricket World Cup, including India's Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, Australia's Ellyse Perry, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, Pakistan's Muneeba Ali, Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana Joty, New Zealand's Melie Kerr and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt.

An emotionally powerful narrative in the film sees these icons in their present-day glory, while also acknowledging their relentless journey and early dreams, a ICC release said.

Also Read | India vs United Arab Emirates Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 and Who Will Win IND vs UAE T20I?.

"With the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup returning to India after 12 years, and given India's leadership in championing the women's game, the 'Will to Win' campaign has been thoughtfully crafted to reflect the remarkable spirit of women's cricket through powerful, purpose-driven storytelling," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

"This campaign is not just a showcase of world-class talent, it is a tribute to the journeys, sacrifices, and aspirations that define the women's game. We believe it will resonate deeply with audiences across the globe and help further cement the enduring legacy of women's cricket," he added.

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is set to commence on September 30 with co-hosts India and Sri Lanka facing off in the opener at Guwahati. The final will take place on November 2. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)