Argentina will be back in action in the FIFA World Cup 2025 qualifiers as they will take on Ecuador in their next match. Argentina have been a dominant force in the qualifiers so far being the defending champions of the FIFA World Cup. They have coasted through the qualifying campaign with a record of 12 wins, two draws and three defeats in 17 matches. Argentina confirmed their qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2025 back in March. Right now, they are preparing under coach Lionel Scaloni for the FIFA World Cup 2026. They will be looking to showcase that firepower once again as they look to make it seven competitive games without defeat. Lionel Messi Makes Little Girl Cry Tears of Joy After Emotional Meeting Ahead of Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in Buenos Aires (Watch Video).

The last time Argentina suffered was a shock one back in 2024 against Paraguay. Despite the opposition being Ecuador, the focus of the Argentina fans will be on Lionel Messi. Messi supposedly played his last home game when Argentina faced Venezuela in the last game. Messi is nearing retirement and has hinted that he might not continue till the FIFA World Cup 2026. Fans are eager to watch him in action as long as they are capable. The match against Ecuador will be another such opportunity for the fans. Fans eager to know whether Lionel Messi will start in Argentina's playing XI during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers match against Ecuador will get the complete information here.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match?

Lionel Messi is unlikely to feature in the Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. Messi has confirmed that he has been given permission to skip the Ecuador match after playing in his final home qualifier against Venezuela. The Inter Miami star, who recently returned from injury, has been given extra time to rest before he links back up with his club teammates. That is why he will not feature in Argentina's playing XI against Ecuador. Lionel Messi Speaks on Playing for Argentina Football Team in FIFA World Cup 2026, Says ‘Logical Thing Is I Won’t Make It’.

"There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field. It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy, being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of." Messi said after playing the match against Venezuela.

