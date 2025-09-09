India vs UAE Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025: The India National Cricket Team will square off against the UAE National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 opener on Wednesday, September 10. India are entering the competition with the aim of dominating every game and defending their title. Meanwhile, for UAE, it is an opportunity to show the world what they are capable of. India National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Read below to get the India vs UAE best fantasy playing XI prediction. When is IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs United Arab Emirates Match Preview.

India are entering the Asia Cup 2025 with a strong squad. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead his team for the first time in a multi-nation knockout competition and there will be pressure of expectation. He has a well-rounded bowling attack in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav which will give him confidence. The batting is also power-packed with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma coming one after the another. UAE, meanwhile, have not performed well in the Tri-Series and will attempt to give their best foot forward.

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahul Chopra (UAE).

Batters: Shubman Gill (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND, Asif Khan (UAE), Muhammad Waseem (UAE).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Axar Patel (IND).

Bowlers: Haider Ali (UAE), Junaid Siddiqui (UAE), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Varun Chakaravarthy (IND). Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Respond To Reporter's Question on On-Field Aggression During IND vs PAK Match Amid Troubled India, Pakistan Relations (Watch Video).

Who Will Win IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match?

India are a considerably stronger side in consider to UAE. UAE have failed to beat Pakistan and Afghanistan in the UAE Tri-Series out of the four matches they played against them and India is a further stronger side with match-winners packed up their sleeves. UAE batters will face a tough time against Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav while UAE's bowling barely has the depth to trouble Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. India are expected to dominate the game and secure a comfortable victory.

