Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): Diamond Harbour FC strengthened their hold at the top of the table with a commanding 5-2 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani on Saturday. The defeat confirmed Gokulam Kerala's place in the relegation phase.

Bouba Aminou had given the Malabarians the lead in the 17th minute, but Luka Majcen equalised for Diamond Harbour in the first half, according to a release.

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Hugo Diaz then scored twice in quick succession early in the second half, while further goals from Jobby Justin and R. Ramdinthara sealed an emphatic victory for the hosts. Rahul Raju netted Gokulam Kerala's second goal of the match. Hugo Diaz was named Player of the Match for his standout performance.

Diamond Harbour completed Round One firmly at the top of the table with 22 points from nine matches, while Gokulam Kerala remained in the bottom four with eight points from the same number of games.

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Kibu Vicuna made two changes to the home side's starting XI, with Alberto Moyano and Halicharan Narzary coming in for Sunday Afolabi and Bryce Miranda. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala head coach Dimitris Dimitriou made four changes, bringing in Rakshit Dagar in goal for the suspended Shibinraj Kunniyil, while Athul Unnikrishnan, Mirjalol Kasimov, and N. Shigil replaced Armand Bazie, Benjamin Kuku, and Gursimrat Singh.

Diamond Harbour started the game on the front foot, creating their first chance within the opening minute. Hugo Diaz tested Rakshit Dagar with an effort from the edge of the box, but it was straight at the goalkeeper. They maintained possession of the ball for most parts of the game, but it was Gokulam Kerala who were creating the better chances.

Trijoy Dias cut inside from the left wing and fired a low shot that was saved by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem. Thabiso Brown also saw his effort drift just wide of the post, while Kasimov's long-range attempt sailed over the crossbar.

The visitors eventually took the lead in the 17th minute following a period of sustained pressure, capitalising on a corner kick. Bouba Aminou was left completely unmarked inside the box, and the Cameroonian defender made no mistake, heading home from Kasimov's delivery.

Moments later, Thabiso Brown struck the crossbar with an effort from the edge of the box. Within the next minute, he had another opportunity as confusion in the Diamond Harbour defence prevented a proper clearance, but the striker failed to generate enough power on his shot, allowing Robilal Mandi to clear the ball before it crossed the line.

Diamond Harbour equalised just after the drinks break with a well-worked move. Paul Ramfangzauva threaded a perfectly timed through ball to Jobby Justin, and the captain delivered an inviting cross for Luka Majcen, who arrived at the right moment to head it past the goalkeeper and score against his former side.

Gokulam Kerala continued to press high in search of a second goal, with Rahul Raju and Moses Lalrinzuala, both impressive throughout, troubling the Diamond Harbour defence with their pace and trickery. Rahul had a couple of chances to score, with his first effort saved by Dheeraj, while another attempt late in the half sailed over the crossbar, an opportunity the winger would have expected to convert, as the sides went into the break level.

The second half began at a frantic pace, with four goals scored between the two sides in the opening 15 minutes, while several other chances went begging.

Hugo Diaz sparked the scoring spree, finding the net twice in the space of three minutes. For the first goal, Luka Majcen played a pass down the left for Halicharan Narzary, who cut the ball back into the box. Diaz timed his run perfectly and, with no pressure on him, calmly slotted home with a composed finish.

Two minutes later, the midfielder capitalised on some poor defending from a long throw. Melroy Assisi made the initial contact, and the ball fell onto the path of Diaz after bouncing off Mikel Kortazar. The Spaniard then produced a sharp volleyed finish past the goalkeeper for his second of the game.

Four minutes later, Rahul Raju pulled one back for the Malabarians to make it 2-3. Thabiso Brown shifted the ball out wide to Moses Lalrinzuala, who delivered an inviting cross to the back post, where Rahul powered in a thumping header.

The visitors committed numbers forward in search of an equaliser, but it was Diamond Harbour who struck next just after the hour mark to make it 4-2. Robilal Mandi delivered a looping ball to the back post, where Jobby Justin rose above his marker to head it past the goalkeeper.

Hugo Diaz came close to completing his hat-trick moments later, but his header from Halicharan's cross struck the crossbar and went out of play. At the other end, Brown and substitute Benjamin Kuku tested the defence with their physical presence as Gokulam Kerala pushed forward in search of goals.

Diamond Harbour once again punished the opposition on the counter-attack, capitalising on the lack of numbers in defence to score their fifth goal of the match. Halicharan was involved yet again, setting up substitute Ramdinthara, who made no mistake in slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

The visitors continued to push for goals despite conceding five, with Benjamin Kuku and Brown heavily involved in creating chances. Kuku forced a strong save from Dheeraj, who tipped the effort onto the post, and the rebound fell to substitute Aman C.K., but he blasted his shot over the crossbar.

In the end, there were no further goals as Diamond Harbour completed Round One of the Indian Football League with a convincing result, opening up at least a four-point cushion at the top of the table. The defeat also confirmed Gokulam Kerala's place in the bottom four, leaving the two-time champions with a fight for survival in the remaining matches. (ANI)

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