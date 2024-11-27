New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Indian Golf Union is riding a high with excellent support from global bodies like the International Golf Federation (IGF) and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC). The IGU is also likely to get the nod for hosting some APGC events in 2025 and 2026.

The IGU has also been working to get funding from Olympic Solidarity and they have been very favourable as presentations have been sent and necessary paperwork has been initiated, a release said.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Likely to be Shifted From Pakistan Following Political Unrest, PCB Set to Agree For Hybrid Model: Report.

It has also received a boost with the full voting membership in the Indian Olympic Association which means a lot of government support for golf, it added.

"We have asked the APGC to give us events to host and will keep pressing them. Our pitch at recent international events like the Asian Amateur Championship has received favourable support to host Asia-Pacific events in the next year or two. That would mean our golfers will be able to play top competitions at home and reap the benefits of home advantage," said Brijinder Singh, IGU president.

Also Read | New Zealand vs England Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2024: How To Watch NZ vs ENG Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

The IGU is also the custodian of the Indian Open, which is a two-million-dollar event on the DP World Tour (European Tour). "We have had very strong fields in the last couple of years and we have already begun preparing for them in early 2025 and have been in touch with many top stars," said the IGU official. "The response from the sponsors like Hero is also terrific."

The IGU has been working to promote golf in the North East.

"We are working with the Tourism Ministry of Assam and taking events to the North East and are going to have a promotional tournament in Jorhat. Basically we are using the sport of golf to promote tourism for the first time in India. Also, with focus on taking the sport to more people one of our other big successes, which has been well appreciated is taking golf to schools in a pilot project. Our National Development Manager has reached out to schools and sensitised 10,000 students and about 2500 of them have got a feel of the game," said Singh.

That combined with the revamping of the National Golf Academy of India (NGAI) and India's inclusion into the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG) has marked significant advancements in professional training and recognition, the release said.

"Tremendous support in the form of funds and coaching support has given a conflict-free and harmonious environment which has seen a resolution of all legal issues of the past," Singh said.

"We have seen that good relationships with international bodies and other national federations have yielded great results. The past couple of years have been spent in strengthening that. We have received requests not only to send players and teams for competitions but also referees and officials to conduct events. That experience adds to the quality of events in India. The other big thumbs up for the IGU has been the Tournament Administrators and Referees Seminar (TARS), which will be held in India for the first time ever. It is a rare privilege for us and it will be held sometime in April 2025," he added.

The IGU has been getting invitations to send golfers for various events to countries like Australia, South Africa, Singapore. "In addition we have a structure to send teams for top global and Asian competitions," added Singh, who has been meeting international federations and achieving a lot of collaborations.

"The success of Avani Prashanth, Kartik Singh, Nishna Patel and others at the amateur level has meant more competition. These players, as also others will turn professional in the near future"

The introduction of a holistic National Squad System encompassing mind training, physical fitness, nutrition, and technical skills has yielded positive results and widespread appreciation has also received appreciation from the APGC and that has translated into support from them.

The IGU which has worked closely with the Ministry and the Sports Authority and the IOA is looking at sending Indian golfers to at least 12-15 events in 2025, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)