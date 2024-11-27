New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: It is Test cricket all around! With Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 underway, which is contested between India and Australia, New Zealand and England also face-off in a three-match Test series. The NZ vs ENG Test series has been named as the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy after the legendary cricketers Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe of New Zealand and England respectively. England Cricketers Receives Traditional Maori 'Hongi' Welcome in New Zealand Ahead of NZ vs ENG Test Series 2024 (Watch Video).

New Zealand are in top form and will be confident after having defeated India 3-0 in India. The Kiwis will be aiming for a place in the World Test Championship 2023-25 final and for that they need another 3-0 win to make it to the summit clash comfortably. England, on the other hand, are out of WTC final contention but that won’t stop them from giving their best in this series.

Kane Wlilliamson is back for New Zealand and interestingly, Kiwis have left out Will Young, who was impressive during the India tour. England have added young batsman Jacob Bethell to their side. The youngster will make his debut and is set to bat at number three.

When is New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand vs England 1st Test starts on Thursday, November 28 and will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 has a start time of 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test series. The NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels. For the NZ vs ENG Test series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024 Match?

As Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of NZ vs ENG, OTT platform SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 in India. NZ vs ENG Test series free live streaming is not available. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the New Zealand vs England 1st Test match online but users will have to pay a subscription fee.

