Melbourne, December 28: Little Master Sachin Tendulkar has called for a revamp Decision Review System (DRS) after several 'umpire's call' went in Australia's favour on day three of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday.

During the second session, several DRS went in Australia's favour even though there were three reds and the ball was seen clipping the stumps. The on-field umpire had given not out and as a result of 'Umpire's Call' India were denied wickets on day three. Captain Ajinkya Rahane’s Gesture Towards Ravindra Jadeja After Being Involved in a Run Out Receives Praise from Fans.

Sachin Tendulkar's Tweet

The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire. The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’.#AUSvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 28, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Tendulkar said the DRS needs to be thoroughly looked into by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as players opt for a review when they're unhappy with the decision taken on the field.

The Legendary batsman empathised on the 'Umpires Call' as it is still unclear as to why sometimes a batsman is given out and sometimes he survives. "The reason players opt for a review is because they're unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire. The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the 'Umpires Call'," Tendulkar tweeted.

In the ongoing third day, India skipper Ajinkya Rahane has declared run out by the third umpire and was not given the benefit of doubt like Tim Paine. The Australia captain was given not out during a close run out a call on day one of the ongoing Boxing Day Test.

Australia spin legend Shane Warne too had made his emotions known on social media and said that for him Paine was riding back to the pavilion. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin's early strikes strengthened India's hold of the Boxing Day Test as Australia lost two early wickets in their second innings.

Australia witnessed a poor start to their second innings as Joe Bourns was dismissed by Umesh in the fourth over. Matthew Wade was then joined by Marnus Labuschagne on the field. Both provided their side with some momentum but their partnership was cut short by Ashwin, who dismissed Labuschagne (28).

Earlier, resuming day three from 277/5, India got off to a decent start but just when things appeared to be going well for the visitor, skipper Ajinkya Rahane got run out while attempting a risky single.

With the intent of scoring quick runs, the visitors started losing wickets at quick intervals and slipped from 294/6 to 326/10. But the visitors had managed to gain a significant first-innings lead of 131 runs.

