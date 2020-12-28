It appears Ajinkya Rahane is enjoying his role as a captain. After leading the team will in the field in the first innings and then scoring century, Rahane showed a gesture towards fellow batsman Ravindra Jadeja after the two were involved in a run out. Jadeja was looking to steal a quick single to complete his half-century and in that process Rahane was run out at striker’s end. However, instead of being angry at Jadeja, the stand-in skipper walked towards the batsman and encouraged him to carry on. Ajinkya Rahane Adjudged Run Out by Same Margin as Tim Paine, Netizens Slam Umpire for 'Bias Umpiring' During IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 (Read Tweets).

Jadeja eventually completed his half-century as the all-rounder shared a valuable partnership with Rahane. Interestingly, Rahane was involved in a run out with Virat Kohli in the first Test at Adelaide Oval. Though India was in a difficult situation that time. Rahane had later apologised to Kohli.

Meanwhile, Twitterati were all praises for Rahane for his gesture and the Indian stand-in captain was praised for his sportsmanship. The right-handed batsman is known for his cool and composed nature and that very much reflects in his captaincy style. Tim Paine Survives Controversial Run-Out During India vs Australia Boxing Day 2020 Test; Wasim Jaffer, Shane Warne and Others Criticise Third Umpire.

Ajinkya Rahane‘s response towards teammate Ravindra Jadeja after being run out speaks volumes for his leadership ... given the circumstances he played one of the finest innings by a visiting captain to AUS ... #IndvsAus #AusvInd — Sunny J (@CricketBiryani) December 28, 2020

Rahane's sportsmanship is superb...even Jadeja got him out, encouraged him to continue without any burden. Great gesture!!#INDvAUS — Ankur Kumar (@ankurkumar78) December 28, 2020

India continue to be in a good position in the ongoing Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after having secured a 131-run lead. The visitors then managed to pick five wickets under 100 runs in Australia’s second innings.

