Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], August 3 (ANI): Team India on Thursday became the second team to play 200 T20Is after Pakistan. Hardik Pandya-led Team India is playing their 200th match in the shortest format of the game.

Team India achieved this milestone in the opening T20I against the West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday. Pakistan holds the first position in this elite list as they have played 223 T20Is while winning 134 and losing 80 games.

In the list of most T20Is played by a team, India, and Pakistan are followed by New Zealand (193), Sri Lanka and West Indies (179 each), Australia (174), England (173), South Africa (168), and Bangladesh and Ireland (152 each).

Coming to the match, West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat against India in the opening T20I of the five-match series here at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday.

Two youngsters Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar are making their T20I debuts for Team India.

Speaking at the time of the toss, West Indies captain Rovman Powell said, "We are gonna bat. Looks like a dry surface. India is playing a lot of spinners, let's see how we cope against them. The guys are confident. It's not a complete change in strategy. We are still boundary hitters, we are trying to run hard. We have gone with our strengths."

India captain Hardik Pandya said, "That was the whole plan for this tour as well. We might be coming here to play the World Cup. Some players might get a chance to play here. By the time we come here next time, we'll be prepared. I try to keep things simple. For me, it's about improving. I focus on processes. You might have some losses and failures, but I am okay with it. It's all about challenging ourselves. Umran, Bishnoi miss out. We are playing three spinners."

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

