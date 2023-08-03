The Pakistan government and the Pakistan Cricket Board have reportedly written to the International Cricket Council (ICC), seeking written assurance of their team’s security at the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, according to a report in RevSportz. Earlier, reports stated that a committee headed by Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto and appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set to make the final call if Babar Azam and his team will participate in the marquee tournament later this year. Although it was likely that they would give the green light, it was reported that they would seek permission to send a team to inspect the venues where the Green Shirts would be in action. India vs Pakistan: PCB Agrees to Proposed Date Change of IND vs PAK ICC World Cup 2023 Match in Ahmedabad.

The PCB had earlier reportedly agreed to the BCCI and ICC’s request for a date change for the match against India. The high-octane match was initially slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. While the venue will remain unchanged, the BCCI sought a date change because of the time clashing with the first day of Navratri celebrations. The PCB agreed to the proposal and now, the team will await the green light from its government to visit India for the tournament. India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Match To Be Played on October 14 in Ahmedabad: Report.

The Pakistan cricket team has not been in India since the 2016 T20 World Cup. Babar Azam and his team will open their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 and then take on Sri Lanka on October 12. Then they will face India on October 15, with an official confirmation of the changing of dates awaited.

