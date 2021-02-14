Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) India were bowled out for 329 in their first innings on day two of the second Test against England here on Sunday.

Resuming the day at 300/6, India batted for 7.5 overs with Pant scoring an unbeaten 58 off 77 balls. With the tail not able to contribute much, the southpaw eventually ran out of partners.

Brief scores: 329 all out in 95.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 161, Ajinkya Rahane 67, Rishabh Pant 58 not out; Olly Stone 3/47, Moeen Ali 4/128). PTI

