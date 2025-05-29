Sports News | India Announces Squad for Mixed Disability IT20 Series in England

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) announced the Indian men's Mixed Disability Squad for the landmark 7-match T20 International Series against England, set to take place at premier venues across England in June 2025 and July 2025.

This series marks a historic debut for India's pan-disability cricket team on the international stage. Bringing together players from physical, hearing, and intellectual disability backgrounds, this team reflects India's inclusive sporting spirit. Conducted in partnership with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the tour is a defining step towards global visibility and accessibility in sports.

DCCI remains steadfast in its commitment to equality, dignity, and opportunity. This is more than a cricket series--it celebrates empowerment, representation, and national pride.

In a progressive move, select matches will be played as Double Headers alongside key fixtures in England's mainstream cricket calendar.

The sixth IT20 July 1, in Bristol will share the stage with the England Women vs India Women international--broadcast live on Sky Sports. This moment affirms a powerful message of visibility, parity, and respect for athletes with disabilities.

Ravindra Gopinath Sante, a seasoned cricketer known for his discipline and leadership, has been appointed captain of the Indian squad.

"This series is about redefining possibilities. Playing at Lord's - the Home of Cricket - is a dream for any cricketer. For our players, it's a symbol of history and pride. We hope the BCCI extends its support to our team, just as the ECB supports their pan-disability squad," said Ravikant Chauhan, General Secretary, DCCI.

"This is not just a team--it's a movement. These athletes are role models for what inclusion, determination, and unity can achieve," said Abhai Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary, DCCI.

"This squad represents the hopes of millions. Their journey is about courage, purpose, and vision. We are confident they will make India proud," said Sumit Jain, Vice-President, DCCI.

Rohit Jhalani, Head Coach (Former Rajasthan Ranji Captain) said, "This team competes with the intensity of any elite squad. Their focus and passion are unmatched--they're ready for the international arena."

Santosh Kumar Rai, Coach (Deaf Team) said, "Integrating deaf athletes with other disability categories is a milestone. This team's unity and discipline will leave a global mark."

A national training camp will be held in Jaipur from June 7 to June 14. It will focus on physical fitness, strategy, and team synergy in preparation for the England tour.

India men's Mixed Disability squad:

* Ravindra Gopinath Sante (Captain) (PD) * Vikrant Ravindra Keni (PD) * Radhika Prasad (PD) * Rajesh Irappa Kannur (PD) * Yogendra Singh (Wicket-Keeper) * Narendra Mangore (PD) * Sai Akash (Deaf) * Umar Ashraf (Deaf) * Virendra Singh (Vice-Captain) (Deaf) * Sanju Sharma (Deaf) * Abhishek Singh (Deaf) * Vivek Kumar (Deaf) * Vikas Ganeshkumar (ID) * Praveen Nailwal (ID) * Rishabh Jain (ID) * Tarun (ID)

Reserves: * Majid Magray (PD) * Kuldeep Singh (Deaf) * Krishna Gowda (Deaf) * Jithendra Nagaraju (PD)

Disability Classifications: * PD: Physical Disability * Deaf: Hearing Impaired * ID: Intellectual Disability

Mixed Disability Vitality IT20 Series - Schedule * 21st June - 1st IT20 - Taunton, 6:30 PM * 23rd June - 2nd IT20 - Wormsley, 5:00 PM * 25th June - 3rd IT20 - Lord's, 3:30 PM * 27th June - 4th IT20 - Worcester, 5:00 PM * 29th June - 5th IT20 - Worcester, 2:30 PM * 1st July - 6th IT20 - Bristol, 2:00 PM (Double Header) * 3rd July - 7th IT20 - Bristol, 6:30 PM.(ANI)

