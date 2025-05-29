Mumbai, May 29: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that the Australian women's team will tour India for a three-match ODI series in September serving as crucial preparation ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup. The first ODI of the series will be played on September 14 followed by second and third matches on September 17 and 20 respectively. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host all three matches of the series. Australia Women Beat England Women by Innings and 122 Runs in AUS-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test; Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney, Bowlers Help Hosts Clean Sweep Women's Ashes 2025.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will begin their World Cup preparations with a white-ball tour of England, starting on June 28. India are scheduled to face England in five T20Is and three ODIs before playing Australia in a three-match ODI series in September. The board also announced that the India A men’s team will host Australia and South Africa in two multi-format series, starting in late September. Lucknow will host both multi-day games against Australia while Kanpur will play host to three limited-overs matches.

Interestingly, the BCCI’s recently inaugurated Centre of Excellence will host the two multi-day matches of the South Africa series, marking the first major matches to be held at the venue. The three limited-overs matches between India A and South Africa A will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The senior men’s Proteas team will also be in India from November 14, engaging in an extensive tour, featuring two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Beth Mooney Becomes First Australian Women's Cricketer To Score Hundred Across All Formats, Achieves Feat After Hitting Ton In AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025.

Ahead of the all-important five-match Test series against England, Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India A will play two first-class matches against the England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton on June 2 and June 9 respectively. The tour will conclude with an intra-squad match against Shubman Gill-led senior side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).