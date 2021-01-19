Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Tuesday.
Scoreboard
Australia 1st Innings 369
India 1st Innings 336
Australia 2nd Innings 294
India 2nd Innings
Rohit Sharmac Paine b Cummins 7
Shubman Gillc Steven Smith b Lyon 91
Cheteshwar Pujaralbw b Cummins 56
Ajinkya Rahane c Paine b Cummins 24
Rishabh Pant not out 89
Mayank Agarwal c Wade b Cummins 9
Washington Sundar b Lyon 22
Shardul Thakurc Lyon b Hazlewood 2
Navdeep Saini not out 0
Extras: (B-18, LB-8, NB-3) 29
Total (7 wickets, 97 overs) 329
Fall of Wickets: 18-1, 132-2, 167-3, 228-4, 265-5, 318-6 , 325-7.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-0-75-0, Josh Hazlewood 22-5-74-1, Pat Cummins 24-10-55-4,Cameron Green 3-1-10-0, Nathan Lyon 31-7-85-2, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-4-0. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)