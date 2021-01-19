Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

Scoreboard

Australia 1st Innings 369

India 1st Innings 336

Australia 2nd Innings 294

India 2nd Innings

Rohit Sharmac Paine b Cummins 7

Shubman Gillc Steven Smith b Lyon 91

Cheteshwar Pujaralbw b Cummins 56

Ajinkya Rahane c Paine b Cummins 24

Rishabh Pant not out 89

Mayank Agarwal c Wade b Cummins 9

Washington Sundar b Lyon 22

Shardul Thakurc Lyon b Hazlewood 2

Navdeep Saini not out 0

Extras: (B-18, LB-8, NB-3) 29

Total (7 wickets, 97 overs) 329

Fall of Wickets: 18-1, 132-2, 167-3, 228-4, 265-5, 318-6 , 325-7.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-0-75-0, Josh Hazlewood 22-5-74-1, Pat Cummins 24-10-55-4,Cameron Green 3-1-10-0, Nathan Lyon 31-7-85-2, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-4-0. PTI

