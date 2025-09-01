Thimphu [Bhutan], September 1 (ANI): India suffered their only defeat in their last match of SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025, losing 3-4 to Bangladesh at Changlimithang Stadium, Bhutan.

Despite the defeat, they were crowned champions, having earned an unassailable lead in the points table with a game in hand, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

They concluded the SAFF U17 Women's Championship with five wins and one loss.

Purnima Marma opened the scoring for Bangladesh in the first minute. India's Anushka Kumari equalised in the ninth minute. However, Bangladesh regained the lead in the 34th minute when Alpi Akter scored, and extended it in the 48th minute through Sauravi Prity.

India pulled one back in the 65th minute with a strike from Pritika Barman, and equalised in the 89th through skipper Julan. Prity scored again in injury time, to give Bangladesh the win.

The clean sheet streak ended, but as the head coach had remarked earlier, "It's not the end of the world," as quoted from the official website of AIFF.

India responded swiftly in the ninth minute when Anushka Kumari broke into the box, went past the advancing goalkeeper and two defenders, finishing calmly to level the scores.

Bangladesh, however, restored their lead again in the 34th minute amid chaos in the Indian penalty box. Alpi Akter scored from close range to make it 2-1.

India had more opportunities to equalise. In the 24th minute, Anushka again burst into the box from the right flank but dragged her shot narrowly wide off the left post. Right before the half-time, India skipper Julan was fouled by Bangladesh's Kulsum, earning a free-kick. Anushka stepped up but was again denied when her powerful strike rattled the post, adding to her frustration.

In the second half, Bangladesh extended their lead early again. In the 48th minute, Sauravi Prity ran into the Indian box and struck past two defenders and keeper Munni to make it 3-1.

India continued to create multiple chances, and in the 59th minute, a cross from Pritika Barman found Valaina, whose header went wide.

India pulled one back in the 65th minute when Pritika struck from the right flank, reducing the gap to 3-2. Pritika created further opportunities in the 67th and 69th minutes, but the Bangladesh defence and keeper prevented a goal.

India finally equalised in the 89th through Julan, with a shot from outside the box. However, Bangladesh regained the lead in the added time, when Prity scored the winning goal.

For her eight goals in six games, Anushka Kumari picked up the Top Goalscorer of the tournament award, her second such accolade after being the joint top-scorer in the SAFF U16 Women's Championship last year. With four goals and three assists, Abhista Basnett bagged the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament Award.

The team will now travel to Bengaluru to continue preparations for the upcoming AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in October in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. (ANI)

