WWE Monday Night Raw on September 1 is set to be an exciting episode after what happened at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE (Premium Live Event). The La Defense Arena witnessed some sensational matches and a brutal beatdown of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins received an assist from his wife, Becky Lynch, in retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. And the same La Defense Arena is set to host Monday Night Raw as well and it is for sure the fans are going to turn up and be as vocal as they were at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results: Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Retain World Heavyweight Title, John Cena Beats Logan Paul and Other Highlights From PLE in France.

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against none other than AJ Styles and this match promises to be a fascinating one. Plus, this is the fallout show from Clash in Paris 2025 so fans can see some heated in-ring and even backstage segments on this episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Also, fans would look forward to hearing about an update on the WWE Women's World Championship after it was vacated by Naomi a few weeks who revealed that she was pregnant.

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs AJ Styles for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio is set to square off against AJ Styles in a bid to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship. The two had met on Night 2 of the WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE, where Dominik Mysterio used his boot to get the better of AJ Styles. Since then, AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio have had run-ins and this match was made after the Intercontinental Champion asked WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to deal with this issue. Dominik Mysterio vs AJ Styles delivered last time and the same can be expected this time as well but fans cannot rule out the possibility of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh interfering in the contest. Watch John Cena Notch Up His 99th PLE Win as 17-Time World Champion Pins Logan Paul in Hard-Fought Match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 (See Video Highlights).

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Set to Appear

Many will have their eyes firmly fixed on the television in a bid to understand how CM Punk reacts to what happened with him and Seth Rollins at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. With Becky Lynch now joining her husband, seemingly allying with the Vision, there has been a major landscape change in the WWE. CM Punk had Seth Rollins beat and was about to hit him with a second GTS (Go to Sleep, his finishing move) when Becky Lynch appeared from behind and gave the 'Second City Saint' a low blow. Well, that moment led many fans to call for AJ Lee, CM Punk's wife and former WWE Divas Champion, to return and help her husband out and we will learn more about how this story unfolds. Jey Uso is reportedly lined up for an appearance as well and we will hear from him as to what his and Roman Reigns' health updates are. John Cena Apologises to Young Fan From Brussels Who He Had Insulted During Heel Promo, Shares Heartwarming Moment With Him on WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

Also, Rhea Ripley has been listed to be there on the show. The former WWE Women's World Champion has been involved in a storyline with Iyo Sky. Asuka and Kairi Sane, the Kabuki Warriors, have not taken the Iyo Sky-Rhea Ripley partnership in good light and more is expected to be revealed in this storyline on WWE Monday Night Raw on September 1. Also, how the feud between Penta and the New Day is set to progress and fans will be looking forward to what happens next in this story. Xavier Woods said that he and Kofi Kingston would have a verbal altercation with Penta on Raw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).