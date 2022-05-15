New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday congratulated the Indian badminton team for their first-ever Thomas Cup victory and said India is proud of the champions.

The Indian men's team etched its name in the history books by lifting the Thomas Cup title with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final in Bangkok on Sunday.

Also Read | PBKS vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 64.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian badminton team for first-ever Thomas Cup victory! The team has created history, setting highest standards for the future. I have high appreciation for the skills, resilience & temperament shown by the team. India is proud of the champions," Kovind tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)