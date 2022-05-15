Punjab Kings would face Delhi Capitals in what is expected to be a very intense clash in IPL 2022 on Monday, May 16. The match will be contested at the DY Patil Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This game gains a lot of significance if qualifying for the playoffs is kept in the context. Both these teams are locked on 12 points each and with two games remaining, one can expect that they go will full throttle in giving their best to make it to the last four. Delhi and Punjab both enter this clash on the back of impressive wins in their last matches. While Punjab Kings blew away Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals put up a clinical show with both bat and ball to inflict a heavy defeat on Rajasthan Royals in their last match.

Delhi Capitals had turned up big time and scored a massive win over Punjab Kings. the last time these two sides met in the competition this year. Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 115 and Delhi Capitals had managed to chase down the total with 9.3 overs remaining.

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals share quite a close rivalry when it comes to head-to-head records. Punjab Kings are slightly ahead with 15 wins as compared to Delhi Capitals' 14 in a total of 29 games that they have played against each other.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 64 Key Players

Punjab Kings would rely a lot on Jonny Bairstow and Arshdeep Singh to shine for them in this crucial game. David Warner and Kuldeep Yadav would be crucial for Delhi Capitals on the other hand.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 64 Mini Battles

The battle between Jonny Bairstow and Kuldeep Yadav would be very interesting to see. Also, the duel between David Warner and Arshdeep Singh can have a say in the outcome of this match.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 64 Venue and Match Timing

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 16, 2022 (Monday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 64 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match live on Star Sports channels. The PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the PBKS vs DC live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 63 Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Likely Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

DC Likely Playing 11: David Warner, KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2022 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).