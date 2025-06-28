Colombo, Jun 28 (PTI) Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani dug deep as India scored a fine 3-1 win over formidable Malaysia to regain the team gold in the ACBS Asian Snooker Championship here Saturday.

For India, who last won the gold two years ago in Iran, this was their fifth gold.

Also Read | WWE Night of Champions 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Where To Watch Wrestling PLE Telecast Details on TV With Date, Venue and Time in IST?.

Having been put through the wringer in the semifinals earlier in the morning by Hong Kong-1 (3-2), the Indians sans Aditya Mehta, who suffered a neck niggle, for both the matches, came back recharged for the final.

Damani, who made a sizzling 33 clearance that took proportions of an 80-break in the decider against Hon Man Chau in the semis, seemed to carry that momentum into the title clash.

Also Read | Why is Temba Bavuma Not in South Africa’s Squad For ZIM vs SA Test Series 2025? Here’s Reason Behind Exclusion of Proteas Captain From Zimbabwe vs South Africa Matches.

Playing the first singles, he made a gritty 52 before an unlucky red in-off ended the break abruptly against Thor Chuan Leong.

Given a lifeline, Thor Chuan, winner of the Asian 6-red title three days ago, fought back in fine style, prevailing 68-58 with a run of 39, to put Malaysia ahead.

Advani, who lost a rare frame in the semis against Kwok Wai Fung, brushed aside Lim Kok Leong to make it one-frame apiece.

In the doubles, after letting Malaysia take an early 33-1 lead, Damani punished Thor Chuan's error with a brilliant frame-clinching break of 60 to put India just a win away from the title.

Advani then kept the dangerous Thor Chuan on a tight leash with his stunning safety play en route to a decisive victory.

Results: Final: India beat Malaysia 3-1 (Brijesh Damani lost to Thor Chuan Leong 58 (52) -68; Pankaj Advani beat Lim Kok Leong 66 (51) -25; Advani/ Damani beat Tir Chuan/ Lim Kok 76 (60) -33; 58-1).

Semis:

India beat Kong Kong (1): 3-2 (Pankaj Advani beat Hon Man Chau 88-39; Brijesh Damani lost to Kwok Wai Fung 51-81; Advani/ Damani beat Wai Fung/ Man Chau 60-47; Advani lost to Wai Fung 0-61; Damani beat Man Chau 59-57).

Malaysia beat Pakistan-1: 3-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)