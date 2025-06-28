After successfully hosting WWE Money in the Bank 2025 PLE, the company is set to offer its next PLE this weekend. The Night of Champions 2025 will be held in Saudi Arabia. This year's Night of Champions will not see every title on the line, but it will be more about the finals of the Queen and King of the Ring Tournament matches. The winners of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament will get a direct shot to face their respective world champion opponents at the WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 23: Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill Win King & Queen of Ring Tournament Semi-Finals, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena is set to put his title on the line against CM Punk at the Night of Champions 2025. The hype of the match has already reached a peak stage after the wrestling superstars confronted each other in the last episode of WWE SmackDown. The Viper, Randy Orton, will face The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, in the King of the Ring Tournament finals. Similar to the King of the Ring final, Jade Cargill and Asuka will brawl against each other for the summit clash in the Night of Champions PLE.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 Details

Event Night of Champions 2025 Date Friday, June 28 Time 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live Streaming and Telecast Details Netflix for Live Streaming

When is WWE Night of Champions 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The WWE Night Champions 2025 PLE will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28. The Night of Champions 2025 is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Night of Champions 2025?

Unfortunately, there will be no Night of Champions 2025 live telecast available in India. This is due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans looking for WWE Night of Champions 2025 PLE online viewing options can read below. WWE Night of Champions 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

How to Watch Live Streaming of WWE Night of Champions 2025?

Netflix is the official live streaming partner of WWE events in India. Fans can watch the WWE Night of Champions 2025 live streaming on the Netflix app and website, but after purchasing a plan. Apart from the high-octane action, fans might expect cash-in from the Money in the Bank 2025 winners.

