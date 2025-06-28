Zimbabwe national cricket team are hosting cricketing giants from the same continent, the South Africa national cricket team for a two-match Test series. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 is being played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from June 28, 2025. The ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 will also be played at the same venue, beginning from July 6. While South Africa are playing away series, they are without Temba Bavuma, their captain who led the Proteas to their maiden World Test Championship title in 2025. On Which Channel Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch ZIM vs SA Test Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Temba Bavuma has proved to be an extremely valuable leader for the South Africa national cricket team. Temba Bavuma has proved to be South Africa's Captain, Leader, and Legend in cricket, leading the nation to their first-ever ICC trophy in 27 years, winning the prestigious WTC 2025 final match, defying all odds, and defying all trolls. But, Temba Bavuma's absence in the very next match the Proteas are playing and from the squad of the side for Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test series 2025, right after the WTC 2025 final match where he etched history surely raises the question of why he is not a part.

Why is Temba Bavuma Not in Proteas Squad For Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series 2025?

Temba Bavuma is not a part of the South Africa squad for the ZIM vs SA Test Series 2025 as he suffered from a hamstring injury during the WTC 2025 final match. During Day 3 of the World Test Championship 2025 final, Temba Bavuma suffered from an injury, but still managed to fight his way through and bat against Australia, making 66 in the fourth innings. But now, due to the injury, Bavuma has been rested for the ongoing Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test series 2025. Why is Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series 2025 Not Part of ICC WTC 2025-27 Cycle? Here's All You Need To Know About Exclusion of ZIM vs SA Matches From Nine Nations Event.

Besides Temba Bavuma, other star players of the side like Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, and Marco Jansen are also not a part of the squad. However, their absence is not expected to bother the Proteas much, as the ZIM vs SA Test series 2025 is not a part of the WTC 2025-2027 cycle.

