Sports News | India Post 147 for 6 Against Australia in 3rd T20I

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) India posted 147 for six in the series-deciding third and final women's T20 against Australia here on Tuesday.

Richa Ghosh top-scored for India with a 28-ball 34 while openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 26 and 29 respectively.

For Australia, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

India: 147 for 6 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 34, Shafali Verma 26, Smriti Mandhana 29; Annabel Sutherland 2/12, Georgia Wareham 2/24).

