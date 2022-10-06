Lucknow, Oct 6 (PTI) India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl in the rain-hit first ODI against South Africa here on Thursday.

Due to rain delay of more than two hours, the match will be a 40-over-a-side affair.

Also Read | Harrdy Sandhu, Indian Singer, Invited by Manchester City for Match at Etihad Stadium.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is making his ODI debut.

The Teams:

Also Read | PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Tri-Series Cricket Match in Christchurch.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan. PTI PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)