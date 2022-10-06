Bangladesh (BAN) will take on Pakistan (PAK) in the first T20I of the seven-match tri-series on October 7 (Friday) at Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand. The match will begin at 07:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for BAN vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK vs BAN Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST, Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details.

After the 2022 Asia Cup humiliation, Bangladesh whitewashed UAE in a two-match T20I series. But the real test of their grit will be in the tri-series against high-ranking sides like Pakistan and New Zealand before heading to Australia for T20 World Cup this month. Pakistan on the other hand lost a seven-match T20 series against England at home previously. To gain the winning momentum back for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the green shirts need to get the best of them in this series.

BAN vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

BAN vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Babar Azam (PAK), Asif Ali (PAK), Afif Hossain (BAN) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

BAN vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Shadab Khan (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) could be our all-rounders

BAN vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Haris Rauf (PAK) could form the bowling attack

BAN vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Asif Ali (PAK), Afif Hossain (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Shadab Khan (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Haris Rauf (PAK).

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be named as the captain of your BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Babar Azam (PAK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

