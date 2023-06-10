Kolkata, Jun 10: East Bengal on Saturday announced the signing of India midfielder Nandhakumar Sekar on a three-year contract. Nandha played a key role in Odisha FC's maiden Super Cup triumph last season. He was also part of Odisha FC's journey to their maiden ISL playoff qualification and the AFC Cup. "Every footballer in the country dreams of playing for a big club like East Bengal. I am in that phase of my career where I want to embrace new challenges," the 27-year-old stated in a release. East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat believes Nandha's addition will bolster his team's attacking prowess. India 2–0 Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte on Target As Blue Tigers Start Campaign With Comfortable Victory.

"We are pleased to bring Nandhakumar on board. He is someone who has gradually improved over the years and is currently in the prime phase of his career," the Spaniard gaffer said. "He was fantastic last season, in both the ISL and the Super Cup, and played a massive role in Odisha's Super Cup victory. I am sure that he will add a lot of value to our attack."

Nandha, 27, featured in 95 per cent of Odisha's matches last season and scored 11 goals across all competitions. In the process, he became the third-highest Indian scorer in ISL 2022-23 and the leading Indian scorer in Super Cup 2023. Durand Cup 2023: Asia's Oldest Football Tournament to Kick Off From August 3.

The Salem-based winger registered six goals and one assist in 20 ISL matches last season as the Juggernauts secured a top-six finish and advanced into the play-offs for the first time since their inception. Nandha's stellar performance aptly earned him his maiden senior national team call-up for the ongoing Intercontinental Cup and the upcoming SAFF Championship.

