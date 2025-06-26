Kuala Lumpur, Jun 26: In a remarkable achievement, India swept all the three titles -- men's, women's and mixed events -- in the second Asian Squash Doubles Championships after beating their respective rivals in the finals here on Thursday. The top-seeded men's pair of Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar lost the first set but made a comeback to beat their Pakistani opponents Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal 2-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-5) in the summit clash that lasted 88 minutes. India Beats Pakistan To Win Gold in Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2025, Abhay Singh and Velavan Sethilkumar Win Thrilling Men's Final 2-1.

The Indian duo had reached the final after beating Hong Kong pair of Chi Him Wong and Ming Hong Tang in the semifinals. In the women's doubles final, second seeds Joshana Chinappa and Anahat Singh also rallied from a set down to win 2-1 (8-11, 11-9, 11-10) against Malaysia's Ainaa Amani and Xin Ying Yee in a 35-minute final. Joshna and Anahat had made it to the summit clash after beating Hong Kong's Po Yui Kirstie Wong and Yee Lam Toby Tse.

The top-seeded mixed doubles pair of Abhay and Anahat made it a clean sweep of titles for India as they beat Malaysia's Rachel Arnold and Ameeshenraj Chandaran 2-0 (11-9, 11-7) in the 28-minute summit showdown. In the process, Abhay and Anahat bagged their second title of the championships. They had made it to the last-two stage after beating another local pair of Ainaa Amani and Syafiq Kamal in the semifinals.

