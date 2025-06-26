In a thrilling Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2025 match, India's Abhay Singh and Velavan Sethilkumar managed to get the better of Pakistan's pair of Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal in the men's doubles final to win the coveted gold medal. Singh and Sethilkumar prevailed over their counterparts, winning the Men's Doubles Final 2-1 in a high-voltage clash. Abhay will also feature for India in the mixed final with Anahat Singh. Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2025: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh To Lead India in Malaysia.

Abhay Singh and Velavan Sethilkumar Are Asian Squash Men's Doubles Champions

India 🇮🇳 beats Pakistan to win GOLD! 🔥 Abhay Singh & Velavan Senthilkumar are Asian Squash Men’s Doubles Champions! 🏆 The Indian duo triumph over Pakistan pair 2-1 in a high-voltage FINAL clash! #Squash pic.twitter.com/gXfvaKGaWs — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 26, 2025

