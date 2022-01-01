New Delhi [India], January 1: It's New Year 2022 and the Indian cricket team partied their hearts out ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test 2022. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin extended his greetings to people on the occasion of the New Year. Taking to his Twitter, Ashwin posted a picture of Team India's squad in Johannesburg and wrote, "New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear." Cristiano Ronaldo and Family Extends Warm New Year 2022 Wishes and Greetings to Everyone With an Adorable Pic!

Meanwhile, India ex-head coach Ravi Shastri posted a video in which he was seen dancing with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. "2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. #Welcome2022," tweeted Shastri.

#HappyNewYear! Getting into 2022 be like…thanks for the dance tips @RanveerOfficial. May 2022 be a wonderful, healthy, and inspiring year for each of you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EvyTa7Ev4V — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 1, 2022

Former India batter Virender Sehwag also wrote, "2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year." Former India batter VVS Laxman wished 'new learnings' and 'new memories' to everyone on this occasion.

2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. #Welcome2022 pic.twitter.com/tUO8COrIU8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 31, 2021

"To a New Year, a New Journey, New Learnings and New Memories. Wishing you a happy, safe and healthy New Year. Happy New Year," tweeted Laxman.

Team India will be locking horns with South Africa for the second Test on January 3 in Johannesburg. Visitors currently have a lead of 1-0 in the Test series, after the historic triumph at Centurion.

