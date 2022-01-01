New Delhi [India], January 1: It's New Year 2022 and the Indian cricket team partied their hearts out ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test 2022. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin extended his greetings to people on the occasion of the New Year. Taking to his Twitter, Ashwin posted a picture of Team India's squad in Johannesburg and wrote, "New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear." Cristiano Ronaldo and Family Extends Warm New Year 2022 Wishes and Greetings to Everyone With an Adorable Pic!
Meanwhile, India ex-head coach Ravi Shastri posted a video in which he was seen dancing with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. "2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. #Welcome2022," tweeted Shastri.
Ravi Ashwin:
View this post on Instagram
Ravi Shastri:
Getting into 2022 be like…thanks for the dance tips @RanveerOfficial. May 2022 be a wonderful, healthy, and inspiring year for each of you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EvyTa7Ev4V
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 1, 2022
Former India batter Virender Sehwag also wrote, "2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year." Former India batter VVS Laxman wished 'new learnings' and 'new memories' to everyone on this occasion.
Tweet:
2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. #Welcome2022 pic.twitter.com/tUO8COrIU8
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 31, 2021
"To a New Year, a New Journey, New Learnings and New Memories. Wishing you a happy, safe and healthy New Year. Happy New Year," tweeted Laxman.
Team India will be locking horns with South Africa for the second Test on January 3 in Johannesburg. Visitors currently have a lead of 1-0 in the Test series, after the historic triumph at Centurion.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)