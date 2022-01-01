Cristiano Ronaldo has extended New Year 2022 wishes to all his fans on social media. With this, he also spoke about how the year 2021 panned out to be for him and said that he is not happy with what they are achieving at Manchester United. He promised to work harder and deliver more for the fans. He posed for a picture with Georgina Rodriguez and his four children. Check out his Instagram post below.

