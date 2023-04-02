New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Indian cricket fraternity on Sunday took to social media to reminisce on India's ICC Cricket World Cup triumph in 2011.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of the sport in India took to Twitter to reminisce on India's second World Cup win, which came 28 years after the first-ever triumph in 1983.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"As special as a throwback can get! #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time," said BCCI in their tweet.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1642402714733903872

Also Read | CSK vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 6.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also tweeted, "Jay Shah- #OnThisDay in 2011, India ended their 28-year-old World Cup drought! @GautamGambhir (97) and @MSDhoni (91*) inspired Team India to a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka for their second Cricket World Cup at a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. #WorldCup2011@BCCI."

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1642385573888548864

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who played a vital part in India's title win, expressed happiness looking back at the "greatest moment of his life" and asked fans that where were they and how did they celebrate the win.

"12 years ago India lifted the World Cup...the greatest moment of my life! Where were you when this happened and how did you celebrate?" tweeted Tendulkar.

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1642393988635443200

Sachin finished as the second-highest run-maker in the tournament with 482 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.55. He scored two tons and two fifties in the campaign, with the best of 120.

Yuvraj Singh, who was crowned the 'Man of the Tournament' for his all-round performances, also tweeted a message along with a compilation of some of the greatest moments from the tournament.

https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1642384353576763392

"Determined & Unconquerable! #Throwback to this historic #WorldCup victory with this epic team 12 years back! #WorldCup2011 #Throwback #12Years," said Yuvraj in his tweet.

Yuvraj scored 362 runs in eight innings at an average of 90.50, with one century and four fifties and the best score of 113. He also took 15 wickets in the tournament with the best bowling figures of 5/15.

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan, who finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 21 scalps in nine matches with best figures of 3/20, also posted a picture with his jersey.

"Today is the day," said Zaheer's story.

Suresh Raina, the backbone of the Indian middle-order from the late 2000s to early 2010s, who played a vital role in India's win in 2011 WC knockout matches also tweeted, "It was 12 years ago today, we lifted the World Cup and etched our names in cricketing history! Marking a proud moment for the nation #Worldcup2011 #Throwback."

https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1642412799170330629

Raina batted only four three times in the World Cup, but his knock in the quarterfinal against Australia (34*) and semifinal against Pakistan (36*) played a vital role in his side's win.

Former opening batter Virender Sehwag, who often provided explosive starts to India in the 2011 World Cup also tweeted reminiscing about "the moment of a lifetime, the time of our lives."

https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1642417792187265026

"12 years ago, the moment of a lifetime, the time of our lives, what we played for bore fruit. #WorldCup winners - Team India," tweeted Sehwag.

Sehwag scored 380 runs in eight innings at an average of 47.50. He also scored one ton and a fifty, with the best score of 175.

India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets in the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After batting first, Sri Lanka posted 274/6 in their 50 overs. An unbeaten century from Mahela Jayawardene (103*) and knocks from skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Nuwan Kulasekara (32) and Thisara Perera (22*) powered Lanka to a competitive total. Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan took two wickets each and Harbhajan Singh took one wicket.

Chasing 275, India lost Sehwag (0) and Tendulkar (18) early. But an 83-run stand between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli (35) revived India's chances. Gambhir went on to score 97 in 122 balls and had a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper MS Dhoni, who ended at an unbeaten 91* off 79 balls. Dhoni and Yuvraj (21*) had an unbeaten 54-run stand for the fifth wicket that guided Team India to their first World Cup title in 28 years.

Notably, India will be hosting the Cricket World Cup 2023 in its entirety, for the first time ever.

ICC on Sunday unveiled the logo of the upcoming 2023 World Cup on the same day the Indian team led by MS Dhoni stood victorious over Sri Lanka to lift the ICC trophy in 2011.

Six months out from the flagship men's ODI event, the Cricket World Cup has been developed with the 'Navarasa', nine emotions the game's audiences experience during the high-stakes action.

A term in Indian theatre, the 'Navarasa' has been reimagined in a cricketing context, using symbols and colour to depict the emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup match: joy, power, anguish, respect, pride, bravery, glory, wonder and passion, feelings which represent the reactions that a Cricket World Cup evokes.

No doubt about to experience a wave of different feelings in the build-up to the tournament, India captain Rohit Sharma says his side will channel the excitement and expectation as the prepare for their home stand.

"With six months to go until the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the excitement is really starting to build. Playing a World Cup on home soil is every player's dream, even more so as captain and I can't wait for it to start. The Men's Cricket World Cup is a very special event for everyone involved in cricket and we will be doing everything over the next few months to prepare as best we can to give us the greatest chance to lift the trophy," Sharma said as quoted by ICC.

For BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, marking the 2011 victory is important for acknowledging its "long-lasting impact" on the country, though hopes new memories are forged in this year's event.

"The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and creating a memorable event for fans both in India and around the world. We cannot wait until October to see world-class cricket on show in the pinnacle event of the one-day game and for India to host an incredible spectacle," said Shah. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)