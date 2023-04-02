Having lost their last game 2-1 against Barcelona, Real Madrid will be aiming to do a bounce back and register a huge win against the visitors, Real Valladolid, on April 2, 2023, in the upcoming La Liga clash. The loss against Barcelona saw the Los Blancos side falling 12 points behind the table toppers. A win will just reduce the gap to 12. Besides aiming to win against Valladolid, Madrid, will also be hoping that Barcelona lose their matches as well as in order to revive their La Liga campaign.

Hosts, Real Madrid will be without their regular defender, Nacho, who is going miss the clash after picking up a yellow card in El Clasico clash that will force him to sit out for the game. David Alaba along with Thibaut Courtois is expected to be in the starting XI. Meanwhile, Valladolid, are coming off a 3-1 defeat to Athletic club just before the international break had started. One defeat could ensure a place in the relegation zone, hence, the visitors would more be looking for an upset. Bundesliga 2022–23: Thomas Muller’s Brace Helps Bayern Munich Cruise Past Borussia Dortmund 4–2.

When is Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Real Valladolid will be visiting Real Madrid in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, April 2. The game will begin at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Hence, Sports 18 Network will do the live broadcasting of the LaLiga 2022-23 game between Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid. Fans can watch the game live on Sports 18 1 SD/HD channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga?

Since, the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network, if fans want to watch the live streaming of the LaLiga 2022-23 game between Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid you can tune into the JioTV and Voot app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2023 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).