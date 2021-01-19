Santiago (Chile), Jan 19 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team scored thrice inside the last nine minutes to register a come from behind 4-2 victory over its Chilean counterpart at the Prince of Wales Country Club here.

A brace from Gagandeep Kaur (51st, 59th), and a goal each from forwards Mumtaz Khan (21st) and Sangita Kumari (53rd) ensured India's second victory in as many days.

Chile's goals were scored by Amanda Martinez (4th) and Dominga Luders (41st).

The match started with Chile putting pressure on the Indian defence and earning themselves a penalty corner in the fourth minute, which was converted by Martinez to give her side the lead.

India tried to fight back into the match and their resurgence paid off in the 21st minute when striker Mumtaz found herself in a fantastic position in front of goal, and produced an exquisite finish to score India's equalizer.

Both teams tried to look for opportunities to score and get a lead in the match, but neither could find an opening until the half-time break.

In the third quarter, it was Chile that started on the front foot, and earned themselves a penalty corner in the 31st minute.

However, the resulting execution was well defended by the Indian team to deny the hosts. Another glorious opportunity came for Chile ten minutes later as Dominga Luders found herself through on goal, but this time she did not hesitate in shooting past India's goalkeeper to make it 2-1 in Chile's favour.

Playing under the pressure of trailing by a goal, the Indian team produced a scintillating performance in the last quarter of the match by scoring thrice inside the last nine minutes.

