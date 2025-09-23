Mumbai, September 23: The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team departed from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Monday evening for their upcoming five-match tour of Australia. The team is travelling to Canberra via Sydney as they will compete in an important preparatory series ahead of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2025 in Santiago, Chile, later this year, as per the Hockey India website. Hockey India Announces Indian Junior Women's Squad for Australia Tour.

The tour, scheduled from 26th September to 2nd October 2025, will see India play their first three matches against the Australia Junior Women's Team, followed by two games against local side Canberra Chill. All matches will be played at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra on 26th September, 27th September, 29th September, 30th September, and 2nd October.

Supported by 'Anandana' Coca-Cola India Foundation, this exposure tour comes as part of the team's crucial build-up to the World Cup and will provide the players with valuable experience of competing in overseas conditions against high-quality opposition. Hockey India Announces 18-Member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team at Sultan of Johor Cup 2025.

Looking forward to the challenge, Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Captain Jyoti Singh said, "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Playing in Australia will be a great learning experience, and it will help us prepare better for the Junior World Cup. The team has trained hard, and we are eager to test ourselves against strong opponents. Our aim will be to make the most of this tour, grow together as a unit, and return sharper and more confident for the big tournament in December."

Indian Junior Women's Hockey squad for Australia Tour 2025

GOALKEEPERS: 1. Nidhi 2. Engil Harsha Rani Minz

DEFENDERS: 3. Manisha 4. Jyoti Singh (C) 5. Lalthantluangi 6. Mamita Oram 7. Sakshi Shukla 8. Puja Sahoo 9. Nandni

MIDFIELDERS: 10. Priyanka Yadav 11. Sakshi Rana 12. Khaidem Shileima Chanu 13. Rajni Kerketta 14. Binima Dhan 15. Ishika 16. Sunelita Toppo 17. Anisha Sahu

FORWARDS: 18. Lalrinpuii 19. Nisha Minj 20. Purnima Yadav 21. Sonam 22. Kanika Siwach 23. Sukhveer Kaur.

