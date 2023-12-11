Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], December 11 (ANI): The Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams flew on Monday from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, to participate in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, which will take place in Valencia, Spain, from December 15 to December 22.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will take on host, Spain, in the first game of the Tournament on December 15 and go on to battle against Belgium on December 16, Germany on December 19, and Ireland in their last match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on December 21.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will face hosts, Spain in the first match on December 15, followed by a contest against Belgium on December 16, Germany on December 19, and France on December 20 to end their 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 campaign.

Before taking the flight to Valencia, Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Savita said, "The 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 will give us invaluable exposure against some of the top hockey teams in the world ahead of the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024 next month. Going into the tournament our aim is to make sure that we address all the chinks in our armour and play to the best of our abilities."

Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh also expressed the significance of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, saying, "We are currently ranked third in the world but we will strive to climb further up the ladder, in line with our ambitions ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. To do that we must test our mettle against the tough teams coming to Valencia and ensure we come out on top. It will be a great experience and the team is eager to begin the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023."(ANI)

