Coimbatore, May 31 (PTI) Indian Railways defeated Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CBDA) 104-50 in the All-India basketball tournament for the 55th Nachimuthur Gounder Cup for Men here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022: Bismah Maroof to Lead Pakistan Squad in Birmingham.

For the Railways, Kamran Khan top scored with 21 points while Praveen Kumar (19) and Jaya Venkatesh (16) also played well.

Also Read | Daren Sammy Receives Sitara-I-Pakistan Award, Country’s Third-Highest Civilian Honour.

In another match, Indian Navy beat TNBA-TRW 73-23 with Rishab scoring 27 points for the winners.

In the women's tournament for 19th CRI Pumps Trophy, Kerala Police got the better of TNBA-TRW 68-50 with Chippy Mathew scoring 19 and M S Athira 18 points for the winning team.

Kerala State Electricity Board defeated Central Railways 72-41 in another match.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)