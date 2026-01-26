Sports News | Indian Sports Fraternity Extends Republic Day Wishes

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As the nation celebrates its 77th Republic Day, various members of the Indian sports fraternity took to social media to extend their Republic Day wishes on Monday.

Former India captain and the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, extended his Republic Day wishes in an Instagram story.

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The Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir took to X and said, "We have one Constitution. We should also have just one identity - INDIAN! #HappyRepublicDay."

https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/2015644920959426638?s=20

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The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah also conveyed his Republic Day wishes on Instagram, saying, "Happy Republic Day! Let us celebrate the constitution that shapes India towards stronger and more resilient nation."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DT9gcweEq-A/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Indian professional shooter and two-time Olympic medallist, Manu Bhaker, took to Instagram and expressed her wishes, saying, "Proud to represent my country today and every day. Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DT9faBziH5t/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

The former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also took to X and said, "Dil se Hindustani. Happy Republic Day."

https://x.com/SDhawan25/status/2015642528448663712?s=20

The Indian T20I team captain and swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram to extend his Republic Day wishes and said, "77 years of a nation guided by its Constitution. Happy Republic Day," in a post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DT9XkVOiLgp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) posted their Republic Day wishes on X, saying, "Happy 77th Republic Day from the #IndianFootball family!"

https://x.com/IndianFootball/status/2015611398038913167?s=20

One of India's all-time great cricketers and two-time World Cup champion, Yuvraj Singh, took to his Instagram and posted a story to wish his followers on the Republic Day. He said, "My pride for Mother India comes from knowing what our country has given me, and from reminding myself every day to give something back to our great nation. May we all carry this sense of pride forward and contribute to nation building in our own unique ways. Jai Hind. #HappyRepublicDay"

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their X account and said, "Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day."

https://x.com/BCCI/status/2015620718940336620?s=20

The former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, taking to X, said, "Happy Republic Day! Let us honor our Constitution and the sacrifices of our heroes. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind!"

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/2015641654171156740?s=20

Hockey India also extended their Republic Day wishes. In a post on X, they said, "Rooted in tradition, driven by excellence, united as one nation. Happy Republic Day to all!"

https://x.com/TheHockeyIndia/status/2015628264631681236?s=20

The former India cricketer Suresh Raina, in an Instagram post, said, "Happy Republic Day."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DT9blkLEf1K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant also took to X to extend Republic Day wishes.

https://x.com/RishabhPant17/status/2015603653324030297?s=20

From heartfelt posts to inspiring messages, the Indian sports fraternity reflected their love for the country on this significant day. As they continue to make the nation proud. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)