IS Bindra Dies: Former BCCI President Inderjit Singh Bindra Passes Away at 84; ICC Chairman Jay Shah Pays Tributes

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New Delhi, January 25: The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah paid tribute to former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Inderjit Singh Bindra, popularly known as I.S. Bindra, who passed away at his residence on Sunday at the age of 84. Bindra served as BCCI president from 1993 to 1996. He was a key figure in Indian cricket administration and led the Punjab Cricket Association for many years. His association with the PCA spanned over three decades, from 1978 to 2014.

While serving in administrative roles, Bindra made significant contributions to cricket management and infrastructure in the region and beyond, ultimately being honoured in 2015 with the renaming of the PCA Stadium in Mohali to the I.S. Bindra Stadium in recognition of his contributions to cricket. Dilip Doshi Dies: Former Indian Cricketer Passes Away At 77, BCCI Pays Condolences.

Former BCCI President IS Bindra Passes Away

The BCCI mourns the passing of former BCCI President - Mr IS Bindra. 🙏 The Board's thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/boNAhwNSnL — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2026

Jay Shah Pays Tributes on Demise of Inderjit Singh Bindra

Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti 🙏 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 25, 2026

In addition to his role as an administrator, Bindra became known for his outspoken views on governance in Indian cricket and particularly was critical of the way N. Srinivasan and the BCCI managed the IPL 2013 corruption scandal and questioned the lack of transparency and accountability in that process.

In his role as a senior bureaucrat, Bindra contributed to the establishment of India’s place in world cricket during the 1990s, along with Jagmohan Dalmiya, by recognising the commercial opportunities for television rights that ultimately resulted in the entry of private broadcasters, which transformed the financial structure of the game and increased India’s global influence. Robin Smith Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 62.

Internationally, Bindra played a major role in obtaining the rights for the ICC to hold major events in India; later, he was one of the primary advisers to the President of the ICC and demonstrated his significance within cricket administration.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).