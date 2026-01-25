Sunrisers Eastern Cape have cemented their status as the dominant force in South African T20 cricket, clinching their third SA20 title with a narrow 6-wicket victory over the Pretoria Capitals in the 2025-26 Final. Captain Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke shone, scoring fifties in the Eastern Cape's chase, which went till the final over. Sunrisers were the winners of the inaugural SA2020 edition in 2023 and then again in 2024. Dewald Brevis Hits Maiden SA20 Hundred, Achieves Feat During Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2026 Final.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Complete Three-Peat

⭐⭐⭐ 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄-𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐓. 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄. 🔥🔥🔥 WE ARE THE 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝟑 AGAIN 🏆🏆🏆 — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) January 25, 2026

Chasing 159, the Sunrisers were off to a poor start, losing four wickets for 48 runs, with Matthew Breetzke holding one end up, before skipper Stubbs joined the South Africa teammate in the middle. Breetze scored a fifty off 43 balls, while Stubbs reached his half-century in 37 deliveries. The duo shared an unbeaten 114-run stand for the fifth wicket as Breetzke and Stubbs remained not out on 68* and 63, respectively.

Put into bat, Pretoria Capitals scored 158 for 7, thanks to a maiden SA20 hundred from Dewald Brevis, who singlehandedly kept the Keshav Maharaj-led side in the contest, with the second-best score being 30 by Bryson Parsons. All-rounder Marco Jansen starred with the ball for Eastern Cape, picking three wickets, while Anrich Nortje and Lutho Sipamla claimed a wicket apiece.

