Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian women's team squad for the Perth Test against Australia, taking place from March 6 onwards. A statement from the BCCI said, "The Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the Perth Test against Australia Women to be played after the white-ball series. The Test will take place at the WACA from 6th to 9th March, 2026."

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side with star batter Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. The Test matches will be played after six white-ball fixtures, three T20Is followed by three ODIs, with the tour starting with the T20I series, with the first match at Sydney from February 15 onwards. Notably, it will also be the retirement series for Australian legend Alyssa Healy.

Batter Pratika Rawal, pacer Kranti Gaud, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, batter Harleen Deol, all-rounder Sayali Satghare and spinner Vaishnavi Sharma are players to have received their first Test call-up for India.

India's Women's Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur [C], Smriti Mandhana [VC], Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh [WK], Uma Chetry [WK], Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper G Kamalini is ruled out of India's Australia tour and the selectors have named Uma Chetry as her replacement in India's T20Is and ODI squads.

Also, the squad for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Rising Star Women's Asia Cup, taking place in T20I format in Thailand from February 13 onwards, was also announced, with Indian senior spinner Radha Yadav, 25, set to lead the squad.

The much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan will take place on February 15. Some WPL stars, such as Anushka Sharma, playing for Gujarat Giants (GG); Nandani Sharma, representing Delhi Capitals (DC); Tanuja Kanwar from GG; and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Prema Rawat, are also included in the squad.

Deeya, who is out of the ongoing WPL due to an injury, has her participation subject to fitness clearance from Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence of BCCI.

India A squad for ACC Rising Star Asia Cup Team: Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav*, Tejal Hasabnis, Nandani Kashyap [WK], Mamta M [WK]*, Radha Yadav [C], Sonia Mendhiya, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Jintamani Kalita, Nandani Sharma.

Note: * Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE. (ANI)

