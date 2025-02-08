New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Former World No. 31 Lloyd Harris and 2019 Wimbledon Boys' Singles champion Shintaro Mochizuki will be among the Top 8 seeds at the 2025 Delhi Open, an ATP Challenger 75 event returning for its fifth edition at the DLTA Complex from February 10-16.

India's Mukund Sasikumar, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Karan Singh have received wild cards after starring in the country's 4-0 Davis Cup World Group I Playoff win over Togo.

The hard-court tournament will feature a competitive 32-player singles draw, comprising 21 direct entries, three wild cards, six qualifiers, and two special exempts. With momentum on their side, Mukund, Ramkumar, and Karan will be eager to extend their winning streak on the DLTA Centre Court in front of home fans.

South African Harris, with his burgeoning trophy cabinet and list of notable scalps, including Rafael Nadal, will be the fourth seed in the singles main draw, while 21-year-old Mochizuki, a rising sensation from Japan, will be seed six.

Vit Kopriva from the Czech Republic will head the draw as the top seed, aiming to add to his five ATP Challenger titles. The second and third seeds are the United Kingdom's Billy Harris and Australia's Tristan Schoolkate, the latter of whom clinched his second Challenger title in Brisbane last week with the inaugural Queensland International.

"This tournament is a fantastic platform for both experienced players and rising talent to test themselves at a high level," said Rohit Rajpal, DLTA President and India's non-playing Davis Cup captain as quoted from a press release by DLTA.

"With valuable ranking points on offer, it provides a crucial opportunity for players to climb the ATP ladder and gain momentum in their seasons. The Delhi Open has consistently played a vital role in shaping careers, and it's exciting to see a strong and competitive field once again ready to battle it out," he added.

Four promising Indian players, Aditya Govila, Chirag Duhan, Sidhart Rawat, and Aryan Shah, have received wild card entries to the qualifying stage, where they will compete against seasoned pros for the six main draw spots on offer. Duhan and Shah were also part of India's Davis Cup squad, underlining their high potential.

France's Geoffrey Blancaneaux won the Delhi Open title in 2024 after defeating Hong Kong's Coleman Wong 6-4, 6-2, but opted not to defend his title, leaving room for a new incumbent. Former Indian tennis star Somdev Devvarman is the most successful singles player in the competition's history with two titles (2014, 2015).

The 2025 Delhi Open will be an ATP Challenger 75 event, granting its singles winner 75 points, runners-up 44, and semi-finalists 22 each. (ANI)

