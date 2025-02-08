Anyone living in the state of Ohio can bet on Super Bowl LIX with any of the nine OH sports betting sites listed below. Online sports betting and retail sportsbooks were passed in state legislation over two years ago now in Ohio. Signing up with these sports betting apps ahead of the Super Bowl will provide new customers with thousands of dollars worth of free bets.

Best Ohio Sports Betting Apps For Super Bowl

1. BetOnline - Super Bowl Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus up to $250

2. MyBookie - 50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000 for Super Bowl LIX

3. BetUS - 125% On First Three Deposits up to $2,625

4. Bovada - $750 For New Players for Super Bowl

5. BetNow - Up to 200% Super Bowl Deposit Bonus

6. EveryGame - 100% Matched Deposit Super Bowl Bonus up to $500

7. BetWhale - $125 Deposit Bonus up to $1,250

8. Jazz Sports - 100% Bonus up to $1,000 + Risk-Free Bet

9. SportsBetting.ag - Super Bowl Promo - 50% up to $500

Each of these Ohio sports betting sites offer an exclusive welcome bonus to all new customers, meaning NFL fans can benefit from extra cash when placing their Super Bowl LIX bets.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Ohio

Each and every resident living in the state of Ohio can enjoy Super Bowl 59 with a bet. Provided you are aged 18+ and have a valid email address, all Ohio residents can bet on the Super Bowl with the offshore betting sites listed on this page. Bovada is one of these sportsbooks offering an exclusive welcome offer for all new customers who sign-up, deposit funds and bet on the Super Bowl in Ohio.

1. Click here to join Bovada

2. Sign up and deposit for up to $750 in free bets (75% matched deposit bonus)

3. Start betting on Super Bowl 2025

Ohio Sports Betting - Bet On The Super Bowl With OH Betting Apps

Betting on the Super Bowl has never been as easy for Ohio residents as it is with the best offshore sportsbooks listed on this page. Residents of The Buckeye State have been using offshores and gambling safely for decades, and now is the opportunity for you to do the same ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

These Ohio betting apps are regulated and licensed offshore in locations like Costa Rica, Curacao, and Panama, making them accessible to anyone in Ohio aged 18+. They offer thousands of dollars in free bets and welcome bonuses, better odds, faster payouts, more deposit options, and minimal documentation requirements—just a valid email and password, with no rigorous KYC checks.

NFL fans can sign up within minutes to explore a vast range of markets, competitive odds, and exclusive offers. While legal sportsbooks have been available in Ohio for a few years, offshore sites have been trusted for decades—sign up before Super Bowl LIX and experience the benefits firsthand.

Super Bowl Markets Available On Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Each of these Ohio sports betting apps have a wide range of markets for NFL fans to bet on. There are literally hundreds of Super Bowl LIX markets for bettors to choose from when picking their wagers.

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

Every year, millions of dollars are wagered on Super Bowl player props, and 2025 will be no different. The best Ohio sportsbooks anticipate tens of millions in bets on Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles player props, covering markets like touchdowns, sacks, passing yards, successful quarterback passes, receiving yards, rushing yards, and tackles. With so much talent on display at Super Bowl LIX, there’s plenty of opportunity to win big on these bets.

The best US betting sites offer all these markets and more. Whether you want to bet on Patrick Mahomes leading in passing yards or Saquon Barkley dominating in rushing yards, you can do so quickly and securely from anywhere in Ohio through these trusted offshore sportsbooks.

Super Bowl Same-Game Parlay Bets

A same-game parlay is one of the most popular Super Bowl bets, allowing players to combine multiple wagers from a single game into one betslip. For the Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl finale, millions of dollars are expected to be wagered on these bets. This type of wager enhances odds and potential payouts by including multiple bet types such as moneyline, total points, spreads, player props, and special pre-game or post-match bets. However, the more selections added, the higher the risk.

For example, a same-game parlay might include Saquon Barkley leading in rushing yards, Jalen Hurts completing 20+ passes, the Eagles winning, and Travis Kelce scoring the first touchdown. Since all selections must hit for the bet to win, the potential reward is substantial, but the risk is also higher.

Super Bowl Prop Bets In Ohio

Betting on props beyond your traditional game, team and player props has fast become one of the most popular Super Bowl wagers over the last decade.

These props add a bit of fun to the Super Bowl, particularly for first-time bettors or perhaps people that are more interested in the Super Bowl show rather than the game itself. Below is an example of just some of the wide variety of Super Bowl prop bets on offer with the Ohio sports betting apps listed on this page:

National Anthem

One of the most popular pre-game Super Bowl bets will be surrounding the US National Anthem. The most popular National Anthem prop will be betting on the time, with all of the leading Ohio sportsbooks on this page offering odds such as these:

National Anthem Time Odds Under 120.5 seconds -140 Over 120.5 seconds +100

Half-Time Show

Kendrick Lamar has the honor of performing the half-time show this year, with various prop bets on his performance such as how many songs he will sing, what his first song will be, who he will invite out on stage and much more. Below are the latest odds on what Lamar’s first word will be as he begins his Super Bowl LIX half-time performance.

What will Kendrick Lamar say first? Odds Yo +150 What’s Up +250 I Can’t Hear You +350 Make Some Noise +400 New Orleans +400 Super Bowl +500

Taylor Swift Props

Ohio sports betting apps that don't require ID are offering a variety of prop bets focused on Taylor Swift, who will be at the Caesars Superdome supporting Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. Fans can wager on everything from her outfit choice to her TV screen time. Popular bets include the primary color of her top, her lipstick shade, whether she’ll wear a Chiefs jersey with Kelce’s #87, who she’ll sit beside, and if she’ll share a box with Brittany Mahomes.

Primary color of Taylor Swift’s top Odds Red -225 White +400 Black +500 Yellow +800 Silver/Grey +1600 Purple +2200 Blue +2800

Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss has become one of the most popular prop bets in recent years. Millions of dollars will be wagered on the coin toss in what will be a popular wager for first-time bettors.

Odds Heads -101 Tails -101

Broadcast

Wagering on various broadcast props has become increasingly popular in recent years at the Super Bowl. Each of the Ohio sports betting apps listed on this page will have a range of obscure broadcast props to choose from, including unique wagers on game coverage and celebrity appearances. Additionally, many crypto casino platforms offer similar novelty bets, allowing players to enjoy fast, secure transactions while betting on these fun Super Bowl markets.

Who will Jason Kelce be sitting beside? Odds Donna Kelce -150 Ed Kelce +200 Taylor Swift +350 Jeffrey Lurie +500 Bradley Cooper +600

Politics

The new US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will bring back the traditional Super Bowl this year, with Bret Baier having the honor of interviewing Trump for Fox during the pregame show. Below is an example of one of the various politics props ahead of Super Bowl LIX: