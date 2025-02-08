After winning the first ODI comprehensively, the India national cricket team will clash against the England national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series. The second ODI will be a do-or-die encounter for the England national cricket team. Team India are leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series against the Jos Buttler-led side. Virat Kohli missed the first ODI due to a knee injury. However, the Indian stalwart is expected to play the second ODI against the Three Lions. IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025, Cuttack Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at Barabati Stadium.

The Rohit Sharma-led side won the first ODI by four wickets in Nagpur. Talking about the match, England were bundled out for 248 runs. England captain Jos Buttler and Jaco Bethell scored fighting half-centuries. For hosts, debutant Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets each.

While chasing, vice-captain Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock of 87 runs. Shubman Gill was supported by Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel, who slammed wonderful half-centuries. This helped India to chase down the 249-run target inside 40 overs.

IND vs ENG Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

India national cricket team and England national cricket team have faced each other in 108 One-Day internationals till now. Men in Blue have come out victorious 59 times while the Three Lions have emerged victorious on 44 occasions, with three ending in no -results, and two being tied.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Key Players

Joe Root Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Jos Buttler Adil Rashid Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Key Battles

Ben Duckett has been in solid form lately, and with more time and paced cricket in ODI, the opener can play the role of an anchor for England. Arshdeep Singh has been India's go-to bowler after Jasprit Bumrah and will want to make an impact in ODIs as well, with the star pacer unavailable. Joe Root is the fulcrum of England's batting and will want to get match time in the middle ahead of CT 2025. Kuldeep Yadav, too, is making a return and will look to regain form interesting, making this contest quite palpable.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The second ODI between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team will be hosted at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Cuttack.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series is Star Sports Network in India. Fans can find viewing options for the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. DD Sports will also provide IND vs ENG 2025 live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans also have an online viewing option on Disney+ Hotstar, which will provide IND vs ENG ODI 2025 live streaming on its app and website, which will need a subscription.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Likely XI

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

England National Cricket Team Likely XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

